Chicago cancels classes after union backs remote learning

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Leaders of Chicago Public Schools have canceled classes Wednesday after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to record COVID-19 levels. The move comes amid an escalating battle over safety protocols in schools. District officials say they won’t switch back to online instruction districtwide, as it was devastating for children’s learning and mental health. But the union says the district’s safety protocols are lacking and both teachers and students are vulnerable. Both sides are negotiating metrics that would trigger school closures, among other things. School officials say buildings would remain open for administrators and staff and “essential services” but not instruction for students. The status of class the rest of the week was unknown.