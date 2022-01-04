China reports major drop in virus cases in locked-down Xi’an

BEIJING (AP) — China is reporting a major drop in local COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Xi’an, which has been under a tight lockdown for the past two weeks. The National Health Commission announced just 35 new cases on Wednesday, down from 95 the day before. That marks a steady decline since new cases pushed past 100 in recent days, prompting officials to retain and in some case tighten restrictions on people leaving their homes. The lockdown has prompted some complaints over food shortages, but officials call them necessary and have pledged to ensure adequate supplies. With the Beijing Olympics beginning Feb. 4, China is doubling down on measures to prevent any sort of an outbreak that could affect proceedings.