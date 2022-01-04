Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway

By SARAH RANKIN and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The waiting is over for the last of the drivers who got stranded overnight on an interstate highway in Virginia. The state Department of Transportation says no one is stuck on Interstate 95 south of the nation’s capital anymore. The highway became impassable Monday after tractor-trailers jackknifed in a winter storm. The disabled trucks triggered a chain reaction as other vehicles lost control and blocked lanes in both directions of the main north-south highway along the East Coast. During the night, motorists posted messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water. There were no reports of serious injuries or deaths, but there was plenty of anger among drivers.