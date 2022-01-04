French anti-terrorism prosecutors probe Dakar Rally blast

PARIS (AP) — The French national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into a car explosion last week ahead of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia that left French driver Philippe Boutron seriously injured. The office says it will investigate an “attempted murder in relation to a terrorist enterprise.” Boutron is recovering at a military hospital outside of Paris. Teams had gathered in Jeddah to prepare for Saturday’s New Year’s Day start. Boutron was driving an assistance vehicle when the explosion happened under a pedal on the driver’s side. He was among five drivers in the vehicle. Race director David Castera said Boutron had a successful operation on his leg Saturday.