Georgia governor aims to loosen rules for carrying handguns

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will push for a new state law that would loosen the state’s handgun requirements. Kemp is scheduled to visit a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday to announce his support for legislation that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public. The move comes as he faces a primary challenge from fellow Republican David Perdue in this year’s governor’s race. More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit. Opponents have said such laws escalate the danger to law enforcement and the public.