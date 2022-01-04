Indonesian prosecutors seek life for Bali bombing suspect

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian prosecutors have demanded a life sentence for a top terror suspect who eluded capture for 18 years and accused him of masterminding a series of deadly attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Aris Sumarsono, whose real name is Arif Sunarso but is better known as Zulkarnaen, is the former military commander of Jemaah Islamiyah, a Southeast Asian militant group with ties to al-Qaida. State prosecutor Teguh Suhendro told the court Wednesday that Zulkarnaen’s acts had resulted in deaths and injuries and there was no reason for leniency. Since May 2005, Zulkarnaen has been listed on an al-Qaida sanctions list by the U.N. Security Council for being associated with Osama bin Laden or the Taliban.