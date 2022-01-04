Lawyer: Texas dad didn’t know son accused in deaths had gun

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — An attorney for a man accused of driving his son to a Dallas-area gas station store where the 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting three teens and wounding a fourth says the father didn’t know his son had a gun. Attorney Heath Harris told The Dallas Morning News he believes evidence will show that 33-year-old Richard Acosta, who is charged with capital murder, is innocent. Acosta’s son, Abel Elias Acosta, has been on the run since the Dec. 26 shooting in Garland. Richard Acosta surrendered to police a day after the shooting.