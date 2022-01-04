Less than half of GOP say 1/6 was very violent: AP-NORC poll

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that those views were a distinct minority: Overall, about two-thirds of Americans described the day as very or extremely violent, including about 9 in 10 Democrats. The percentage of Americans who blame Trump for the Jan. 6 riot has grown slightly over the past year, although only a small percentage of Republicans think that.