Police: 3 killed after SUV crashes into back of snowplow

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say two women and a man were killed and another person is in serious condition after an SUV crashed into the back of a snowplow. Montgomery County Police say the crash happened Monday evening on northbound Route 29 in Burtonsville, about 10 miles northeast of Washington, D.C., when a black Cadillac SRX hit the back of a white Peterbilt snowplow dump truck. When officers arrived, police say they determined that three people inside the Cadillac were dead and the fourth was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The plow driver wasn’t hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation and police say it may take several weeks.

