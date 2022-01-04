Police boot protesters from Florida Gov. DeSantis’ briefing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have removed a handful of community activists from a news conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis after the group demanded to challenge the governor’s coronavirus policies. A live video feed of the confrontation Tuesday showed police handcuffing a protester and leading the rest of the group away after they refused to leave a state Health Department building in Jacksonville where the governor was set to hold a briefing. In the video, the group could be seen sitting in the news briefing room waiting for DeSantis to arrive, saying they wanted to talk to the governor.