Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor says a police officer fatally shot last week at a northern Illinois hotel pleaded for her life before a man allegedly shot her to death with her own gun after she was disarmed during a struggle. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Monday during a bond hearing for 26-year-old Xandria Harris, that her co-defendant, 25-year-old Darius Sullivan, had his own gun when he first shot Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey in the head after he and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic knocked on the pair’s hotel room door. Rowe says Sullivan and Harris then disarmed Rittmanic and shot her with her own gun. He says the encouner was captured on Rittmanic’s body camera.