Recalling Jan. 6: A national day of infamy, half remembered

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Beneath the glare of television cameras, it seemed hard not to see the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for what it was. The violent storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters bent on upending the election of President Joe Biden was as clear as day, live-streamed in real time. Yet a year later, there is far from national consensus on a where-were-you moment in U.S. history. A Quinnipiac poll found that 93% of Democrats considered it an attack on the government, but only 29% of Republicans agreed. Since that day, separate versions — one factual, one fanciful — have taken hold.