Slumping tech stocks weigh on S&P 500 even as Dow gains

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Slumping technology stocks left the S&P 500 slightly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue-chip companies marked another record high. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 1.3%. Microsoft, Apple, and major chipmakers like Nvidia sank, even as banks and other sectors rose. Bond yields continued to climb. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.65%. Oil prices rose, which helped send energy stocks higher. Economic reports and company earnings get rolling again this week after the year-end holidays.