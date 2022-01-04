Snow stalls Amtrak in Virginia, with excruciating delays

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Winter weather is playing havoc not only with road travel but also passenger trains in Virginia and other states. Amtrak’s Crescent left New Orleans on Sunday on its way to New York and got stuck near Lynchburg, Virginia, on Monday morning. The train returned to the Virginia city and remained there Tuesday. Officials said downed trees were blocking the tracks. Tuesday morning, passengers still aboard the train told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they were without food and functioning toilets Amtrak says it is working on getting passengers food and water and that the train is supposed to complete its trip to New York once the tracks are clear.