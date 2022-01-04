Suspects held after fake online sale of Indian Muslim women

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in India have detained a man and a woman alleged to be involved in the offering for sale of prominent Muslim women on a fake online auction website in a case that has sparked outrage across the country. The cyber unit of the Mumbai Police said it detained the two suspects following a complaint from one of the targeted woman. It wasn’t clear whether the two created the website. Photographs of more than 100 prominent Indian Muslim women, including journalists, activists, film stars and artists, were displayed without their permission online for the fake auction. The Muslim women said the auction was intended to humiliate them. Many of them have been vocal about rising Hindu nationalism in India.