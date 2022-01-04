US arrests, charges suspect in Haitian president slaying

ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ASTRID SUÁREZ

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. government says it has arrested one of the main suspects in the killing of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States. Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, a 43-year-old former Colombian soldier, also was charged with providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap. He appeared at a court in Miami on Tuesday but did not enter a plea. He was arrested in Jamaica in October and was en route to Colombia when the US extradited him.