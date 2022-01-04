US stocks turn mixed ahead of economic reports and earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks turn mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders gear up for economic reports and company earnings to resume after the year-end holidays. The S&P 500 was mostly unchanged, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. The Nasdaq fell 1.5%. Bond yields continued to climb. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.67% from 1.63% a day earlier. U.S. crude oil prices rose. Banks and energy companies made solid gains. Health care and technology companies fell. Investors received a mixed batch of economic data on the manufacturing sector and the labor market.