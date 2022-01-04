Virginia officials: No more motorists stranded on interstate

By SARAH RANKIN and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation says there are no longer any motorists stranded on a now-closed portion of Interstate 95. Emily Wade said about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday that only about 20 cars remained on the affected section of road between Richmond and Washington, and all of those were abandoned. Wade said some motorists on the highway may still be in the process of being routed around closures. It was not immediately clear when the whole stretch would be reopened.