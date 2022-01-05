A year after Jan. 6, Congress more deeply divided than ever

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after the Jan. 6 attack, Congress is more deeply divided than ever, and it shows in how lawmakers are choosing to mark the day. Some members are planning a moment of silence. Others will spend the day educating Americans on the workings of democracy. And still others don’t think the deadly siege on Congress needs to be remembered at all. Where they stand on remembrance can be largely attributed to their political party, a jarring discord that shows the country’s lawmakers remain strikingly at odds over how to unify a torn nation.