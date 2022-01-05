Authorities locate mother of baby found in box in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say they have found the mother of a baby found abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid conditions in Fairbanks last week. Troopers identified the mother as a juvenile, and say she was taken to a Fairbanks-area hospital for evaluation and medical care. Troopers say she was identified and found Tuesday. They say the investigation in the case continues, but no charges have been filed. Troopers previously said they were notified about the abandoned baby Friday afternoon, when the wind chill factor in the area was reported at minus 12. Troopers on Tuesday reported the child, known as Teshawn, was in good health and in the care of the Office of Children’s Services.