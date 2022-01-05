Bases housing US troops in Iraq, Syria come under attack

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. and the Iraqi military say a Katyusha rocket has struck an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. troops at Baghdad’s international airport, and in Syria, eight rounds of indirect fire hit a base where members of the U.S.-led coalition are deployed. No damage or casualties were reported from the Iraq attack on Wednesday, the third in as many days. The attacks started Monday, the second anniversary of a U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad. The attack in eastern Syria hit a base run by U.S.-backed Syrian fighters with coalition advisors. It also caused no casualties but several rounds impacted inside the base, causing minor damage.