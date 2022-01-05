Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:47 AM

Bases housing US troops in Iraq, Syria come under attack

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. and the Iraqi military say a Katyusha rocket has struck an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. troops at Baghdad’s international airport, and in Syria, eight rounds of indirect fire hit a base where members of the U.S.-led coalition are deployed. No damage or casualties were reported from the Iraq attack on Wednesday, the third in as many days. The attacks started Monday, the second anniversary of a U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad. The attack in eastern Syria hit a base run by U.S.-backed Syrian fighters with coalition advisors. It also caused no casualties but several rounds impacted inside the base, causing minor damage.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content