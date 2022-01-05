Brazil’s Bolsonaro is released from hospital after two days

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from a hospital in Sao Paulo, where he spent two days after an intestinal obstruction. On Tuesday, the medical team accompanying him had ruled out the need for surgery. Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries stemming from the abdominal stabbing he suffered during a 2018 campaign event. At the time, he was operated on by Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, the same doctor who has been attending to him since then.