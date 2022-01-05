Chicago cancels classes as union refuses in-person teaching

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools have canceled classes after the teachers union voted to refuse in-person instruction and switch to remote learning due to record COVID-19 levels. The move comes amid an escalating battle over school safety protocols. Chicago Public Schools officials say they won’t switch back to online instruction because it was devastating for children’s learning and mental health. But the union says the district’s safety protocols are lacking. Classes were canceled Wednesday but school officials say buildings are open for administrators and staff, and to provide essential services such as meals for students. The status of classes for the rest of the week is unknown. School districts nationwide have grappled with the same issues as Chicago, with most opting to stay open.