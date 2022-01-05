Djokovic medical exemption sparks Australian Open debate

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has received the medical exemption he needs but the 20-time major champion may still have some explaining to do. The exemption allows the top-ranked Djokovic entry to the tournament regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19. It’s a subject he has declined to clarify amid months of speculation he could miss the season-opening major unless he can prove he’s had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. Djokovic isn’t obligated to reveal his reasons for seeking a medical exemption. But many in a city which endured months of lockdowns think he should.