EXPLAINER: What’s behind unrest rocking oil-rich Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (AP) — Intense protests have ripped through the oil-rich Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan. The first rallies were sparked by a sudden surge in the price of car fuel, but demonstrations quickly evolved into a broader stand against the former Soviet republic’s authoritarian leadership. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sought to placate the crowds Wednesday by dismissing the entire government. But by the evening he adopted a harsher line, accusing protestors of being in the service of international terrorist gangs. As tensions soared, a Russia-led military alliance agreed Thursday to send peacekeepers to the country.