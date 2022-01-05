FBI still hunting Jan. 6 suspects, pipe bomber a year later

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of people who assaulted officers and committed other crimes still haven’t been caught. The investigation into last January’s insurrection has been a massive undertaking for federal law enforcement officials. More than 700 people have been charged with federal crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 attack. Arrests are still being made regularly. But 250 people seen on video assaulting police at the Capitol still haven’t been fully identified and apprehended by the FBI. Another 100 are being sought for other crimes tied to the riot. For FBI agents working the cases, the job is far from over.