Georgia governor announces push to loosen handgun rules

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’ll push for a new state law that would loosen the state’s handgun requirements. Kemp announced the effort at a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday. He did not lay out specific changes he was seeking but expressed support for what gun rights advocates call “constitutional carry.” Multiple bills purporting to advance that idea in the state Legislature would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public — either openly or concealed on one’s body. Gun safety advocates slammed the move as a danger to law enforcement and the public.