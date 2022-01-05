Hong Kong bans flights, imposes other COVID-19 restrictions

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities have announced a two-week ban on flights from the United States and seven other countries and are holding 2,500 passengers on a cruise ship for coronavirus testing as the city attempts to stem an emerging omicron outbreak. The two-week ban on passenger flights from Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United States will take effect Sunday. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam also announced that restaurant dining will be forbidden after 6 p.m. for two weeks starting Friday. The measures came as new omicron clusters have emerged over the past week, many linked to several Cathay Pacific crew members who broke isolation rules and dined at restaurants and bars in the city before testing positive.