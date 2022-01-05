Israel issues first sentence in mob attack on Arab driver

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court has sentenced a man to a year in prison for his involvement in the beating of an Arab motorist during a spasm of communal violence last year. The man was convicted of incitement to violence and racism, as part of a plea deal that resulted in lighter charges. His sentencing was the first in the incident. The attack happened during a war between Israel and Hamas last May, when a mob yanked the driver from his car and proceeded to beat him in an assault that left him motionless and bloodied on the ground.