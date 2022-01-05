Israeli military: Forces kill Palestinian gunman in raid

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says its forces shot and killed a Palestinian who had opened fire on them during an arrest raid in the West Bank. The military says it was carrying out an operation to arrest a wanted suspect early Thursday when armed men began firing on troops. It said forces killed one of the gunmen. No soldiers were injured and the suspect was arrested, the military said. Palestinian officials had no immediate comment. The incident comes amid a spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence in recent weeks.