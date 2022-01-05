Italy requires coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The Italian government is making it obligatory for people 50 or older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. As the omicron variant steadily drives up daily caseloads to new records in Italy, Premier Mario Draghi’s Cabinet met Wednesday evening and voted unanimously for the mandate. Earlier in the day, nearly 190,000 new infections were confirmed by the Health Ministry. Public Administration Minister Renato Brunetta says the measure puts Italy in the vanguard in Europe in cracking down on those who refuse to be vaccinated and who now account for the majority of patients in Italy’s rapidly filling-up ICU beds.