Maxwell to seek new trial after reports of juror’s sex abuse

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers say she’ll request a new trial after revelations by a juror in her case that he was a victim of sexual abuse. Her lawyers said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Wednesday that the court should order a new trial. The judge set a schedule for lawyers to argue the issue. Even prosecutors say the claims merit attention by the court. One juror said in interviews published Tuesday and Wednesday by The Independent and the Daily Mail that he told fellow jurors in Maxwell’s trial that he had been sexually abused as a child.