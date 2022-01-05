NKorea claims second successful test of hypersonic missile

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has conducted the second successful test of a hypersonic missile, days after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his military forces despite pandemic-related difficulties. Wednesday’s launch, the North’s first known weapons test in about two months, indicates the country will press ahead with plans to modernize its nuclear and missile arsenals rather than return to disarmament talks anytime soon. The official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party expressed “great satisfaction” at the results of Wednesday’s missile test, which was observed by leading weapons officials.