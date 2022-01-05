Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:25 PM

No deal, no school: Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day

By SOPHIA TAREEN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders canceled classes in the nation’s third-largest school district for the second straight day after failing to reach an agreement with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols. The Chicago Teachers Union sought to revert to remote instruction during the latest surge of infections and while both sides hammer out a deal. But leaders in the nation’s third-largest school district say remote learning didn’t work and schools can safely remain open with protocols in place. Classes were again canceled for Thursday, affecting roughly 350,000 students.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content