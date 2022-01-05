No deal, no school: Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders canceled classes in the nation’s third-largest school district for the second straight day after failing to reach an agreement with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols. The Chicago Teachers Union sought to revert to remote instruction during the latest surge of infections and while both sides hammer out a deal. But leaders in the nation’s third-largest school district say remote learning didn’t work and schools can safely remain open with protocols in place. Classes were again canceled for Thursday, affecting roughly 350,000 students.