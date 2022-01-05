Novak Djokovic held at Australian border over visa

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic had to spend the night at the Melbourne airport as officials refused to let him enter the country for the Australian Open after an apparent visa mix-up. It led Serbia’s president to blast the “harassment” of the top-ranked tennis player. Djokovic flew in after receiving a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season. But Australian media reported that Djokovic’s team had applied for the wrong type of visa for someone with a medical exemption. The issue had yet to be resolved more than eight hours after he landed Wednesday before midnight local time at Tullamarine Airport.