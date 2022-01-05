Novak Djokovic in guarded room after landing in Australia

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s father says his son is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open. The top-ranked Djokovic received a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. The exemption allows him entry to the tournament regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19. It’s a subject he has declined to clarify amid months of speculation. Djokovic’s father says “Novak is currently in a room which no one can enter.” The Age newspaper reports that Djokovic landed at Tullamarine Airport but his entry was delayed because of a mistake with his visa application.