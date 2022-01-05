Probe: Seattle cops improperly faked right-wing radio talk

SEATTLE (AP) — An investigation by Seattle’s police watchdog group shows Seattle police exchanged detailed fake radio transmissions about a nonexistent group of menacing right-wing extremists at a crucial moment during 2020 racial justice protests. The Seattle Times reports the radio chatter on June 8, 2020, about members of the Proud Boys marching around downtown Seattle, some possibly carrying guns, and then heading to confront protesters on Capitol Hill was an improper “ruse,” or dishonest ploy, that exacerbated a volatile situation. That’s according to findings released Wednesday by the city’s Office of Police Accountability. The Proud Boys is a far-right extremist group with a reputation for street violence.