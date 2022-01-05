Remains found, yet most people escaped Colorado fire

By THOMAS PEIPERT and MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Investigators looking for one of two people missing after a destructive Colorado wildfire have found partial human remains in an area near the suspected origin of the blaze. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday investigators located the partial remains of an adult in the Marshall area south of Boulder. Authorities are conducting a separate search for a person reported missing in the hard-hit community of Superior. The office says it has no further comment on the missing persons search.