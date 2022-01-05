Report: Kazakh president’s home ablaze as protests escalate

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — News reports say the presidential residence in Kazakhstan’s largest city is engulfed in flames and armed protesters have stormed another government building. The demonstrations Wednesday were sparked by a rise in fuel prices and have escalated sharply. In response to the protests, the government resigned and the president vowed to take harsh measures to quell the unrest. Late in the day, Kazakh news sites became inaccessible, and a global watchdog organization said the country was experiencing a pervasive internet blackout. Russia’s Tass news agency reported that the presidential residence in Almaty was on fire. The city’s main administration building that includes the mayor’s office was burning from top to bottom hours after demonstrators broke in.