Reports: Protesters in Kazakhstan storm city mayor’s office

MOSCOW (AP) — News outlets in Kazakhstan are reporting that demonstrators protesting rising fuel prices broke into the mayor’s office in the country’s largest city and flames were seen coming from inside. Kazakh news site Zakon said many of the demonstrators who converged on the building in Almaty on Wednesday carried clubs and shields. Protests against a sharp increase in prices for liquefied gas began this week in the country’s west. As the protests spread, the government resigned. The president has imposed an overnight curfew and limiting access to Almaty. Prices for the gas that is used to power many vehicles have roughly doubled as the government concluded a shift away from price controls.