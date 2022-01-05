Still no vax, Kyrie’s back: Star guard lifts Nets in debut

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

Kyrie Irving was just the jolt the Brooklyn Nets needed to escape a midseason slump. He can only provide it on a part-time basis, as his refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus means he can’t play in New York. So for now, Irving will enjoy every chance he gets on the road — while still holding out hope he’ll be able to put on a show for his own fans. Irving scored 22 points in his first game of the season, helping the Nets rally to a 129-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers.