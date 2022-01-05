Sweden: Health officials advise expanded use of vaccine pass

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s health authorities have recommended that the use of the country’s digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate be expanded to include restaurants, cultural activities and other venues starting next week. The move was announced Wednesday and it will take effect on Jan. 12. It is a step up from previous guidance to only use the pass for public gatherings and events with more than 100 people indoors. The new instruction isn’t a legal requirement. Authorities are leaving it up to restaurants and cultural venues to request that people seeking entry show the certificate. The digital pass only shows vaccination status. It doesn’t show proof of a negative test or recent recovery from COVID-19.