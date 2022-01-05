Toxic gas leak from industrial tanker kills 6 in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a toxic gas leak from an industrial tanker has killed at least six people in western India. Police officer Mahesh Patel says another 25 people were hospitalized on Thursday after they inhaled the gas in an industrial complex in Surat, a city in Gujarat state. Other details were not immediately available. The TimesNow news website reported that the gas leak occurred while the driver was trying to dump some waste in a drain from the parked tanker. Human negligence and lack of safety norms often cause such accidents in India. In 2020, a gas leak in a South Korean-owned chemical factory killed 12 people and sickened hundreds in Vishakhapatnam, a port city in Andhra Pradesh state.