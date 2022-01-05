US advisers debate Pfizer boosters for younger teens

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE

Associated Press

An influential government advisory panel is considering COVID-19 boosters for younger teens, as the U.S. battles the omicron surge. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra Pfizer shot for kids ages 12 to 15 as well. But before those extra shots can begin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off. CDC advisers are debating Wednesday how strongly to recommend boosters for the younger teens.