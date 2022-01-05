US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE

Associated Press

The U.S. is strengthening its COVID-19 booster campaign, endorsing an extra shot for everyone age 12 and older. Boosters already were permitted at age 16 and urged for most adults as the nation battles the omicron surge. Earlier this week, regulators authorized an extra Pfizer shot for kids ages 12 to 15 as well. Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has agreed, recommending that younger teens — and those 16 and 17 — should get a Pfizer booster five months after their last shot.