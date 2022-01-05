Warrant issued in Memphis slaying of rapper Young Dolph

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a Tennessee man in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph. The rapper was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop in November in his hometown of Memphis. The U.S. Marshals Service says a first-degree murder warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Justin Johnson in the Nov. 17 shooting. The marshals service and the Memphis Police Department have been searching for suspects in the killing of the 36-year-old rapper and record label owner. A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.