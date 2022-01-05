World shares mixed after tech-led sell-off on Wall Street

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — World shares are mixed after heavy selling of technology shares cast a chill over the cheerful start to 2022 on Wall Street. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London and Tokyo but fell in Shanghai and Hong Kong. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices retreated. Added to the hangover from the tech-led retreat were reports of sharply rising coronavirus caseloads in Asia and elsewhere. A mix of economic data and corporate quarterly earnings reports this week should give investors some insight into the impact that the pandemic and persistently rising inflation are having on companies and consumers. Investors are watching for Friday’s release of the Labor Department’s jobs report for December.