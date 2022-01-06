2nd US prisons official leaving as agency scrutinized

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The deputy director of the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons will leave his position at the end of May. He is the second top executive to announce a departure in as many days. Gene Beasley will retire from the agency on May 31. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. It comes a day after the Justice Department announced Director Michael Carvajal was resigning from his position amid increased scrutiny over his leadership. The announcements come in the wake of Associated Press reporting that uncovered widespread problems at the agency.