Appeals court keeps vax mandate ban in place for 3 states

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined to lift a three-state ban on President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. A judge in Louisville, Kentucky, in November issued the preliminary injunction that blocked the mandate. It includes two other states _ Tennessee and Ohio. A panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the injunction in a 2-1 ruling on Wednesday. The lawsuit from the states claims the vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.