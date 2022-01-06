Austria tightens virus measures to slow down omicron spread

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government has announced new measures to slow down the spread of the omicron variant in the Alpine country. Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters in Vienna on Thursday: “We have to adjust to a new situation with omicron, we have to adjust to the fact that the infection numbers will increase quickly.” Existing measures such as banning the unvaccinated from many stores and cultural venues will be more strictly implemented as of next week, and the use of masks outdoors will be made mandatory where distancing of at least two meters (6.5 feet) cannot be observed. At the same time the quarantine period will be cut to five days if a negative test result can be presented.